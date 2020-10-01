Grandfather’s death urges Bowman to transfer from “Literally the Most Perfect Place.”

David hood to – Senior writer

Bowman has seen action in both games this season.

One of the main reasons

De Marcus Bowman Chosen Clemson as his grandfather. However, his grandfather’s recent death meant that Bowman was no longer comfortable in Tiger Town.



The former five-star prospect entered the NCAA’s transfer portal on Thursday, which was a shock to many of the programs who were hoping the Speedster would bring back the thoughts of Clemson’s great CJ Spiller.

However, Bowman informed Clemson’s coach this week of his intent to transfer.

“The only reason I came to Clemson is because my mother’s father can watch my game,” Bowman told TigerNet. “He stayed in Atlanta, but he died and was really hurt. He was the closest family to me and wasn’t comfortable anymore. I want to go to a school near my home.”

A month later, Bowman’s father’s grandfather also died.







“I started feeling uncomfortable,” Bowman said. “I’ve been far from home so far, so I’ve been uncomfortable. So I really wanted to be closer to home.”

For Clemson, Bowman wanted to thank the Tigers for everything.

Bowman told TigerNet, “Clemson is a very good program. “They have very good coaches and studies, and they are literally the most perfect place, but it wasn’t for me.”

Florida is likely to be the leader of the Bowman service and will be ready to play soon next season. Gators pursued Bowman strongly, and many thought Florida was the leader until Bowman entrusted it to Clemson in May 2019. Lakeland is only 2 hours from Gainesville.

Bowman scored a total of 9 carrys over 32 yards in the first two matches of the season. He is ranked 2nd high in classes in 2020 at Lakeland High School (Fla.).

During his HS career, he rushed 5,081 yards, including an average of 11.4 yards per 11.4 yards and 71 touchdowns.

This season and beyond Travis Etienne If you are a senior and are expected to become a pro in 2021, a waiver is currently available if you want a junior. Lynn-Jay Dixon, 2nd grade Michelle Dukes and In Mellusi, freshman Kobe Face And redshirt senior Darien Lencher. Phil Mafah of Grayson (Ga.) and Will Shipley of Weddington (NC) are committed to class 2021 at RB.

director Dabo Sweeney I compared Bowman and Spiller after spring practice.







“He is special. He’s another version of Spiller,” said Swinney. “That’s a very high evaluation. He had a long way from it, but high school tapes and explosives, track speed-legitimate track speed-the ability to catch football… He can literally go down the street whenever he touches it. You can come back (from a special team). I think there are many similarities between the two who have graduated from high school. He’s probably a bit thicker than CJ, but has that kind of explosiveness and it’s easy to see what’s coming out of the system he’s playing.”



