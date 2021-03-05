“Great in the UK”, they tricked journalists during the filming

Written by Igor Miranda

Today, we all know that Spinal Tape is not a real band – or, at least, this is not the case with the 1984 film “This Is Spinal Tape”. The popular pseudo-documentary presents a story of group fantasy, making fun of the heavy metal bands of the time.







However, in the 1980s, access to information became somewhat complicated. Thus, many thought there was spinal tape. Even journalists from the United States fell for it when they had the opportunity to be with them.

The situation was described by photographer Mark Weiss in an Instagram post. Prior to the film’s release, it was revealed that the professional had produced the band’s behind-the-scenes pictures of the band.

“I was hired as one of MTV’s photographers to click on them when interviewing artists. […] The director of the film (Rob Rainer) talked to everyone about how big Spinel Top is in the UK, we have never heard of them because the band never exploded in the US, ”Weiss said at the outset.







Both the photographer and other professionals who followed the Spinal Top interview “fell like ducklings” in the story. “Especially I, an innocent but aggressive 22-year-old photographer, is looking for a band to tour with her outside the United States,” Mark said.

Even after leaving the set, people discovered that the spinal tape was not a real band. “They’re actors. One of them is Lenny Michael McKeen of the ‘Lavern & Shirley’ project. I have to say I felt like an idiot,” the photographer said.

The release features a conversation between Mark Weiss and Michael McCain, who played musician David St. Hubbins on the spinal tape.

“I said, ‘Hi, I’m Mark Weiss, the MTV set photographer. Can I take some pictures with the MTV camera before the band starts shooting?’ David said, ‘Who are you?’ In the second scenario, I said, “I’m also a photographer for the circus press team. ‘ Thinks we are a bunch of animals’. The three of them said very close to my face. “







After Mark Weiss was intimidated, director Rob Rainer was a little worried. However, the photo session is going on. “When I showed the pictures to Doreen Lawyer, the consultant who hired me, and told her the story, she had a good laugh and told me they were not a real band,” he concluded.







