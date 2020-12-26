Home Top News Great white shark collides with cage with divers in Australia

Great white shark collides with cage with divers in Australia

Dec 26, 2020 0 Comments
Great white shark collides with cage with divers in Australia
Videoclube

Short url

https://cdnbr3.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/16685805_0:27:1696:981_1200x675_80_0_0_4bc4e25d06b09f25d20c22e1bf19353f.jpg

Satellite Brazil

https://cdnbr4.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png

https://br.sputniknews.com/videoclube/2020122616685834-tubarao-branco-esbarra-com-toda-a-forca-contra-gaiola-com-mergulhadores-na-australia/

A group of divers in Australia witnessed an event, both incredible and extremely frightening, when a huge white shark pounced on a cage filled with tourists.

In the opening moments of the video, supposedly recorded in the state of South Australia, you can see a giant shark emerging out of nowhere in the middle of a school of fish with impressive speed.

Apparently the predator was focused on the hunting process and didn’t notice that there was a cage with people right in front of it. After the formidable fish hit the piece of metal, screams were heard by some divers.

Realizing that there was nothing edible at hand, the shark vanished into the depths of the ocean as quickly as it emerged.

READ  Shinzo Abe: Japan's Key Minister resigns due to wellness reasons

You May Also Like

France registers the first case of the new variant from the United Kingdom | Coronavirus

France registers the first case of the new variant from the United Kingdom | Coronavirus

“Drivers need to think about climate change”. Cambridge, USA puts warnings on all gas stations - Obs ...

“Drivers need to think about climate change”. Cambridge, USA puts warnings on all gas stations – Obs …

3-year-old girl is bitten by a poisonous snake in Australia - 12/25/2020

3-year-old girl is bitten by a poisonous snake in Australia – 12/25/2020

Calls to SNS24. From UK to US with test only

Calls to SNS24. From UK to US with test only

*

The United States must adjust its policy for granting business and tourist visas; the measure will take effect from December 24

How to Increase Instagram Followers with the Followers Gallery App

About the Author: Martin Gray

Unapologetic organizer. Student. Avid music specialist. Hipster-friendly internet buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *