Great white shark collides with cage with divers in Australia

A group of divers in Australia witnessed an event, both incredible and extremely frightening, when a huge white shark pounced on a cage filled with tourists.

In the opening moments of the video, supposedly recorded in the state of South Australia, you can see a giant shark emerging out of nowhere in the middle of a school of fish with impressive speed.

Apparently the predator was focused on the hunting process and didn’t notice that there was a cage with people right in front of it. After the formidable fish hit the piece of metal, screams were heard by some divers.

Realizing that there was nothing edible at hand, the shark vanished into the depths of the ocean as quickly as it emerged.