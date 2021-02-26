Greece announces closure of Lesbos refugee camp

Greek emigration minister Nodis Mitaragis today announced the immediate closure of the Cara Dep camp on the island of Lesbos, where about 7,000 refugees have been living in adverse conditions since a fire that broke out in late summer.

In a letter to Mytilin Mayor Stratus Caitelis, the Minister said that the asylum applications of all the people living in the camp were being examined and the results were being communicated.

According to the minister, in the coming weeks, when it is planned to transfer 1,104 refugees to Germany, the Lesbos camp will be closed and the land will be returned to Mytiline town hall.

Even after November, all the apartments and hotels that house refugees under government programs will be evacuated and their residents will be relocated to the new closed camp, which has not yet been built.

In the past six months, more than 8,500 refugees – 3,900 of whom have fled Lesvos – have been relocated from the Aegean Islands to mainland Greece, the minister said.

In addition, the ministry confirms that the Lesbos refugee population will be reduced by 58% in January, compared to 20,868 asylum seekers in the same month in 2020.

Last year, the number of seafarers and refugees arriving in the Greek islands dropped significantly.

Dozens of humanitarian organizations have repeatedly condemned the Greek Coast Guard for forcing refugees to return to Turkey, but the Athens government describes the reports as false.