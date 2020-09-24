Green Pixel 5 appears in high resolution rendering.

Over the past few days Pixel spill flood, Do not stop yet. Evan Blass, a prominent smartphone leaker, dropped the sharpest, least watermarked images of the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) so far, and this time has a clear look at the previous, elusive green variant.

Black Google Pixel 4a

First I have the Pixel 4a (5G). This phone has been widely leaked Early today in the image of retailer John Lewis, And Evan is sharing more of a look in this image. Previous leaks showed the phone from almost every angle, but this new image offers several new angles, including direct side shots.

If you didn’t follow along, the Pixel 4a (5G) is set up with a slightly upgraded version of the Pixel 4a with a bigger display, better processor, and a few other tweaks. However, most of the phone’s external configuration is basically the same as 4a.

Google Pixel 5 in green

The star of this latest leak is obviously the green Pixel 5. We saw first Earlier today, with Google TV and Chromecast with the new Nest Audio. But that image just gave us a side shot, and it wasn’t the most detailed look when placed in a wider shot with other products.

Now Evan Share 4 high resolution renderings This will almost certainly reflect the images Google is sharing when it launches the phone next week. All the details are much easier to see here: the metal lock button (shaded green), the shiny G logo on the back of the device, and a sense of texture. As mentioned earlier, it may feel like a Pixel 2 in your hand.

Black Google Pixel 5

Evan also shared more of the Pixel 5’s image with the standard black variant. Like the green model, you’ll see a new metallic black lock button added to the Pixel lineup.

This week’s report from WinFuture elaborated on several specifications for the Pixel 5. Snapdragon 765G with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, a 6-inch 90Hz display at 432PPI with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and Gorilla Glass 6, a second 16MP wide-angle camera with a 107 degree FOV.

Check out Damien’s roundup. Everything to expect from next week’s Google event. Oh and check out New Chromecast and Nest Audio retail boxes leaked.

