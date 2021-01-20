Greta Dunberg bids farewell to Trump and Clay Iron: very happy old man

JN / Agent Today at 18:46

Activist Greta Dunberg on Wednesday hailed Donald Trump’s resignation as US president, using the phrase “very happy old man” as an expression of the regime’s use of him in 2019.

“He looks like a very happy old man who is eager to find a bright and wonderful future. It’s so beautiful to see!” A few hours before the end.

In September 2019, Trump, a leader with a vicious skepticism about climate issues and a frequent critic and mocker of teenage activists, wrote a message on Twitter with the same wording as Greta Tunberg.

At the time, Trump was responding to a speech by an activist during a UN summit dedicated to climate issues in New York.

In an emotional speech, Greta Dunberg challenged world leaders at the time, accusing them of “stealing their dreams and childhood.”

In September 2019, and in response to Donald Trump’s “tweet”, Greta Dunberg changed her autobiographical note on social networking site Twitter and used the ruler’s phrase: “The happiest young woman is eager to find a bright and bright future”.

In November 2020, the U.S., which had determined the victory of Democrat politician Joe Biden. After the presidential election, the activist again criticized Trump and the way he ran in the election.

“That’s ridiculous. Donald has to work to control his anger. Go watch a good old movie with a friend! Donald relax and relax,” Greta Dunberg wrote.

Joe Biden will take office as the 46th President of the United States (United States) in Washington this Wednesday.