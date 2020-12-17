GTA Cayo Perico Heist – All points of interest

What are all the points of interest in Guy Perigo Heist? The new GTA Plunder is now live and has a lot of products to do on the new tropical island of Cayo Perico.

For those unfamiliar with GTA hosts, this new theft comes with all new vehicles and Kyo Perico Heist weapons – this is a new, bold challenge in which you need to recover some of the files you requested, as well as the greatest reward. To successfully pull off the theft, you need to be prepared, i.e. search the island’s interesting locations and collect Intel – avoiding escape routes, noting where all the security cameras are located around El Rubio’s vast campus.

It instructs you a little by keeping your good friend Paul on the other end of the communicator and points you in the right direction – but finding these interesting points can be a little more tricky. Here’s how to find the six points of interest and complete this Intel mission. Everyone needs to take a picture on their phone to successfully collect Intel.

GTA Cayo Perico Heist Interesting Points

Power Station

The power station turns off security cameras and lights, so this is a good part of Intel. The power station can be seen by the supply truck at the northwest point of the map, and not too far from that area with the bolt cutters.

Control tower

This is the first interest that opens with the main story, so choosing your interest list is easy. This disables air defenses and allows air-based support crews to get inside.

Supply truck

At the northwest point of the map, not far from the power station and near one of the bolt cutters you can see the supply truck. Combined with protective clothing, it can be operated through undetected main compound gates.

Bolt cutters

Four bolt cutters are found around the Kayo Periko; They are formed approximately, however, and may not be in the exact place where others may have found them. The good news is that they are located in the same public neighborhood – usually on a nest, table or workshop.

The first bolt cutter is in the area adjacent to the power station, the second is hidden, which is found in the exit area west of the map. The third bolt cutter is found in the northeast of the map, and the final pair is usually very centered to the southeast. You can usually get out by taking a photo of the common area, without getting a close-up view of the item. Here is a quick map of Reddit user Phenomenon to see the locations in more detail.

Cropping equipment

Cropping hook locations are slightly further away than bolt cutters, but can be found in the same public area as bolt cutters. El Rubio’s guards make sure you do not see what you are doing, and you have to subtly take a picture of every hook you find.

Guard dress

There are four guard suits to find – paired with the supply truck, which can be used as a penetrating disguise in the mix. They look like little green carts with colorful costumes that are not suitable for a guard or stealth mission, but hey ho.

You can find all the points of interest in GTA Cayo Perico Heist. If you want to know how much to expect from robbers to take home – here GTA Cayo Perico Heist Payment. Check out our solution to everything Trips on the GTA Cayo Perico Heist, As well as the bonus you will receive for successfully stealing.