Oct 23, 2020 0 Comments
Obviously we will learn something new about the moon on Monday. What could be?

video: NASA / JPL-Caltech / Gizmodo

Big news for everyone: NASA Say On Monday we unveil “exciting new discoveries about the moon”. Any guesses on what it is?

The space agency’s secret announcement lacks clues, Infrared Astronomy Stratospheric Observatory (Sophia). Unless NASA leads us to wild goose tracking, it is likely that SOFIA, a modified Boeing 747SP jumbo jet equipped with a 9-foot telescope, contributed to this discovery. As NASA pointed out in its recommendations, “SOFIA can observe in infrared wavelengths and detect phenomena that cannot be seen with visible light.”

Another possible clue: Media advisors refer to the Artemis program. NASA currently plans to send men and women to the moon, especially Antarctica, in 2024. This new discovery appears to have “contributed to NASA’s efforts to learn about the moon to support deep space exploration.”

Hmm, what is it… ?

You can check it out on Monday, October 26th at 12pm EDT (9am PDT). In the meantime, let’s make some fun guesses.

