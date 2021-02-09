Guide To Removing Tires From A Rim

How To Remove Tires From A Rim By Yourself

Knowing how to remove tires from their rim is easier and a cheaper choice if you do it yourself but it is definitely not an easy one. Sure, you can get it done at a car repair shop where they use certain machines to remove tires or call a specialist that can come and help you remove the tires at the comfort of your own home, but these are more expensive options. The most difficult part of removing tires from their rim yourself is probably that you would have to separate the wheel’s rim that is securely fixed behind the tire’s “bead”. However, this can be done with the help of a handy tool. With more practice, this whole process should become easier.

Before we start, there are a few tools and items that you would need to equip yourself with before removing a tire. First and foremost, get yourself a wrench, tire irons, lubricant (or oil or dish soap), a tire jack, a core removal tool, a tire bead breaker, screwdrivers as well as other tire removal equipment. You never when you would need them and so these are all good to have in the car on the go as they may come in handy when you need them the most. With these essential items at hand, you are ready to start learning more about removing tires from rim.

1. Where to start

Removing tires do take up quite a bit of time, especially on your first try. So choosing to do so in the middle of a busy road might not be the most ideal. Find somewhere where there are not so many people around so that you would not be holding up traffic and is less stressful for yourself as well.

2. Getting ready to remove the tire by removing the air valve

To start, remove the air valve of the tire by turning the cover to the left. You should be able to find a small piece of metal or rubber on the tire by which air can come out and in from the tire itself, and that is known as the air valve. After this is done, the tire would start to deflate and you can start removing the tire by placing it on the floor.

3. Breaking the bead of the tire

The tires and rims are tightly secured together using glue and seals. Hence, in order to break the tire, you need to break the seal and glue first by either using a hand tool such as a flat-tip screwdriver or driving over your tire multiple times. The latter option might be a better one for some as it requires lesser effort and is at the same time highly useful. Continue to do so until you see the tire starting to separate from the rim.

4. Removal of the tire

Then, put a carpet beneath the tire to prevent it from slipping and start removing the tire. This might be difficult as you need a gap between the tire and rim and thus requires more strength to do. One way to do so is to hold down the sides of the tires in place with your foot for more leverage and this also lowers the chances of it getting scratched. You can also add some hard grease to the wheel during this process, and continue pulling out the tire by force until the tire is removed completely. Repeat the above steps for all the other wheels until you are done with all of them.

5. Applying some lubricant, soap, or oil

After removing the old tires, add some lubricant, oil or soap on the inside of the rim. This makes the installation of the new tire much easier and also helps to minimize scratches as well, leaving your tire looking shiny and new. It does not matter if you use lubricant, soap, or oil but just be sure to be generous in your use of it, making sure to add it on both the insides and outsides of the rim. This finishes the removal of the old tires from the rims.

6. Finishing up

To go about fitting in the new tires, take the new tire and put it in the existing rim, then push it down. Certain special tools can also be used here to help you speed up this process and this is especially useful if you find yourself being pressed for time. Thereafter, pump your new tires and you are set and ready to go. However, if you choose to not use the newly fitted tires, you could store them for use in the future instead but be sure to add extra lubricant or oil in order to prevent them from rusting or abrasion.

Other things to keep a note of

All in all, removing your tires from its rim can be quite a physically demanding task. It requires a great deal of time, effort, and even caution. If you are not careful, you can seriously hurt yourself while doing so. Moreover, it is also advisable to have a set of the above mentioned required tools to change your tires in your car at all times to ensure that you are ready for all sorts of emergencies and are equipped with the skills, knowledge, and equipment to remove your tires from its rim, should the need arise.

Conclusion

As with any other skill, this requires some practice and attention in order to be able to do it safely and quickly. It may sound extremely troublesome at first, but such a skill would help you to save the hassle of traveling all the way to a car repair shop to get it fixed, and even save you money in the long run. After all, doing so yourself is the most convenient and inexpensive way there is. We hope you would be able to try it out for yourself and we wish you all the best! However, if you are not sure you have the time or the tools to remove tires from their rim, then it’s better to simply have it done at a car repair shop.