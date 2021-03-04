Guilherme Winter will make a romantic pair with Carol Castro in the series “Maldivas” – Noticiasdetv.com

On the verge of returning to the air as Renato in the replay of the soap opera “Ti Ti Ti” (by Maria Adelaide Amaral), Guilherme Winter will make a romantic couple with Carol Castro in the comedy drama series “Maldivas” (by Natália Klein) ), which began re-recording this week by O2 Filmes and Netflix.

In the story – with the artistic direction of José Alvarenga Jr – Gustavo (Guilherme Winter) is a prison inmate, who is under house arrest alongside his wife, Kat (Carol Castro), and his son. Like all residents of the particular Maldives Condominium, both are hiding and keeping secrets.

Outside of her apartment, Kat still has trouble with two rather unoccupied, futile and superficial neighbors, Milene (Manu Gavassi) and Rayssa (Sheron Menezzes), whose main clashes take place in the communal pool. And there’s also a strange stranger wandering the hallways and elevators, Verônica (Natália Klein).

Milene has a front wedding with renowned plastic surgeon Victor Hugo (Klebber Toledo) and wants to look like the perfect queen bee from Condomínio Maldivas, while Rayssa – currently a businesswoman outside of the artistic world – has a relationship with the former singer of his closed-focused group, Cauã (Samuel Melo).

Throughout the plot, the lives of these characters will move with the arrival of Liz (Bruna Marquezine) in Rio de Janeiro, who leaves Miguel (Danilo Mesquita) in Goiânia, to find out which one killed his mother. Then police investigator Denilson (Romani) infiltrates inside to investigate the crime.

The complete cast of the “Maldives” series is made up of actors Alejandro Claveaux, Ângela Vieira, Bruna Marquezine, Carol Castro, Danilo Mesquita, Davi Queiroz, Romani, Fernanda Thurann, Filipe Ribeiro, Guilherme Winter, Klebber Toledo, Luís Navarro, Manu Gavassi , Narjara Turetta, Natália Klein, Samuel Melo, Sheron Menezzes and Vanessa Gerbelli, in addition to the quick appearances.