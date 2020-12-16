Gwen Stefani reveals that he almost missed Blake Sheldon’s surprise plan in Oklahoma

It’s been a month and a half since folk music superstar Blake Sheldon posed this question to Gwen Stephanie, and he completely missed it.

Stephanie, 51, and Shelton, 44, announced their engagement Oct. 27 at Shelton’s farm in Tshomingo, Oklahoma.

Stephanie reunited with another star of The Voice, Kelly Clarkson, in her talk show on Tuesday (via) Kelly Clarkson Show YouTube), Where he revealed that he was actually trying to get out of the journey.

When Clarkson asked her if she could tell the audience how it happened, Stephanie began, ‘I know nothing, frankly. In fact, I tried to get out of moving to Oklahoma because it was so complicated with Govt and family.

‘I think I should cancel the trip.’ It is one of them. We got it together, we were going. [Our family] Everything was there, ‘he said.

Shelton’s sister and her family, along with her children, her brother and her family, were ‘always there for everyone,’ Stephanie added.

‘We are building a house there. We are going to move from one part of the land to another to see the house. In the meantime, Blake had the ring ready to go for two weeks, and no one knows, “he said.

He added that since he was at his birthday party in early October, only Stephanie’s father was known, and Sheldon showed him the ring.

He said they all went there and before Blake made his move, everyone wanted to come back for a variety of reasons.

‘My son was sitting right on this fireplace, Blake was on his knees to make a fire, and he goes,‘ Hey can you look in that cabinet and get a firestarter? “I’m going inside and looking at a ring in a box.,” Wow what? Are you serious? “‘

Everyone ran away when they heard the screams, but unlike many projects these days, there is no video, only a photo taken by his fianc.

‘It was a beautiful magical moment,’ Stephanie added, adding that Clarkson thought it was ‘cool’ that it wasn’t in the video.

'It's a beautiful magical moment,' 'Stephanie added,' Clarkson thought it was 'cool' that it wasn't in the video.

The couple had been dating for five years before Blake was questioned in October. Evidence suggests the wedding will take place on a weekly Oklahoma farm.

‘Blake built a church on his Oklahoma farm. He did it with help. It really is a tribute to their love. They are getting married in church, mostly early next year, ‘a source said S Weekly Magazine.

No wedding date has been confirmed at this time.

