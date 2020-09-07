Hall of Fame baseball player Lou Brock dies at 81

Brock played 19 seasons in Major League Baseball, of which 16 seasons played for the Cardinals. He is one of 32 players with more than 3,000 hits and is the second most stolen base in MLB history. According to known as “theft base expert” National Baseball Hall of Fame Brock played 19 seasons in Major League Baseball, of which 16 seasons played for the Cardinals. He is one of 32 players with more than 3,000 hits and is the second most stolen base in MLB history.

“Lou Brock is one of the most respected members of the St. Louis Cardinals organization and one of the best players to wear a bird on the bat,” said William Dewitt Jr., CEO and chief owner of the Cardinals. “He was a ambassador for national games and a fan favorite who has been connected with millions of baseball fans for generations. He deeply misses and will be remembered forever.”

Outfielder Lou Brock began his career with the Chicago Cubs in 1961 and was traded to the Cardinals during the 1964 season. According to the team, trade is rated as the largest in the Cardinals franchise history.

Brock, a member of the Cardinals, scored six All-Stars and won two World Series titles in 1964 and 1967. Brock retired from baseball after the 1979 season when he hit .304 at age 40. When he retired, he hit 3,023 and had a career batting average of .293.