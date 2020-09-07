Hall of Fame baseball player Lou Brock dies at 81

“Lou Brock is one of the most respected members of the St. Louis Cardinals organization and one of the best players to wear a bird on the bat,” said William Dewitt Jr., CEO and chief owner of the Cardinals. “He was a ambassador for national games and a fan favorite who has been connected with millions of baseball fans for generations. He deeply misses and will be remembered forever.”
Outfielder Lou Brock began his career with the Chicago Cubs in 1961 and was traded to the Cardinals during the 1964 season. According to the team, trade is rated as the largest in the Cardinals franchise history.
Brock, a member of the Cardinals, scored six All-Stars and won two World Series titles in 1964 and 1967. Brock retired from baseball after the 1979 season when he hit .304 at age 40. When he retired, he hit 3,023 and had a career batting average of .293.
Brock set a steal at 938 from 1971 to 1991, overtaking current record holder Rickey Henderson to 1,406.
MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred Jr. said, “Lou was one of the most exciting players in the game, he hit 3,000 hits for the 14th time in history, set a steal for a season, and held a record in baseball for years.” Famous for his dominant performances in his three career world series. Lou has been an outstanding representative of our National Pastime and he will be greatly missed. ”
Even after retirement, Brock continued his baseball career after retiring in various roles, including working as a base operations consultant at the Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Montreal Expo, working at the Cardinals broadcast booth. He has served as a special instructor for the Cardinals since 1995.
“Lou Brock perfected the art of the stolen base through her 19-year Hall of Fame career and cherished the hall’s membership,” said Jane Forbes Clark, president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame Museum.
Brock’s colleague and fellow Hall of Fame, Ted Simmons, said he would remember two things about Brock.
“The first was his vivid smile. I couldn’t miss it whenever I was in the room with Lou. It’s the biggest, brightest, most vivid smile on the planet,” Simmons said. “The other was obviously he had been hurt many times, but I never knew he was hurting once in my life.”
Brock was born on June 18, 1939 in El Dorado, Arkansas, and grew up in Louisiana, Cardinals said. He has wife Jacqueline, daughter, Wanda, son, Lou Jr. And Emory, stepchildren Marvin Hay and Jacqueline Means, survived by grandchildren Darian, Alivia, Colston, Spencer and Iris, and died by his son Daniel.
“Athletes like Brock appear once in a generation,” said Ken Boyer, Brock’s teammate and manager. “If you do that often.”
