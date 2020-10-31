Halloween Full Moon: See October’s’Blue Moon’ Tonight

It gives 13 full moons this year instead of the usual 12.

And if you find something that looks like a burning red star near the full moon Mars

The red planet was closest to Earth in early October and is still shining brightly in the night sky.

The first full moon in October was the harvest month on October 1st, and the second full moon is the rare full Halloween Blue Hunter month.

Although the moon doesn’t really look blue, the second full moon per month is commonly referred to as the blue moon. This happens every 2.5 to 3 years or “once in a blue month”. Previously, the blue moon was known as the third or fourth full moon. In one season. In general, the month following the harvest month is known as the hunter’s month when hunters use moonlight to hunt for prey and prepare for winter. Blue moons seem rare, but Halloween’s full moon across time zones is much more rare, and this incident has not occurred since 1944. However, in some time zones, a full moon occurs every 19 years on Halloween, so you can expect a full moon to appear again in 2039, 2058, 2077 and 2096. The Halloween Full Moon rises on October 31 at 10:49 a.m. EST, which explains why the moon is visible across time zones. If the weather is bad or cloudy and you cannot see the area Virtual telescope project Share a live stream of Halloween Blue Moons rising over Rome. This is also the last day of daylight savings time for many around the world, so set the clock back one hour at 2am on November 1. ( The clock has already gone an hour back all over Europe October 25th at 2am) We get it. This is a weird weekend. This was the year of the pandemic, Halloween has a full moon, and the time changes the next day. Tuesday is US election day. READ SpaceX launches 60 Starlink Internet satellites today. Here's how to watch it in real time. In 2020, each month brought its own surprise, which can be compared to the true Jumanji game, “Well, I didn’t see it coming up.” It’s a good idea to stay calm and look at the stars so you can proceed. See the full moon and Mars this weekend and soak up the wonders of the night sky.