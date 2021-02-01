Handling in public ports is expected to grow by 5.68% by 2020

Cargo movement from Brazilian public ports increased by 5.68% in 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. The company handled 447.1 million tonnes of cargo last year, compared to 423 million tonnes in 2019. About 80% of the lease agreements in the national ports of the major port authorities in focus had positive numbers, which shows that the sector continues to grow without stopping even during epidemics.

“During a challenging year for all of us, the port sector has matured to withstand setbacks, fully maintaining service to the logistics chains that demand ports.

Santos / SP – The largest port complex in the Southern Hemisphere, the Port of Santos recorded an increase in cargo handling, increasing by 9.3% by 2020 to 2019. 146.5 million tonnes of cargo was handled during this period. In addition to the record in total loads, the first 11 months of 2020 also hit historic scores for specific loads. Solid aggregate increased by 14.9% year-on-year to 70.5 million tonnes; Liquid total increased by double digits (10.7%) to 17.2 million tons.

CDRJ – Campanhia Togas Do Rio de Janeiro (CDRJ) saw its cargo movement grow by 8.6% to 54.7 million tonnes from 50.4 million tonnes. The ports of Itaguas, Rio de Janeiro, Niedersey and Angra Dos Rice recorded a 21% increase in turnover, totaling $ 630 million, the highest growth in ten years. At the ore terminals, which account for approximately 72% of the volume handled in the ports managed by CDRJ, there was a recovery in handling, which fell in 2019. Container terminals were also able to recover and the company provided other terminals together, a growth of more than 30% in volume handled compared to last year.

Cote d’Ivoire – Another highlight was the port of Ilhas, owned by Campania das Togas do Estado da Bahia (Codeba). Its growth in inventory handling is 118.4% compared to 2019. Along with other ports of port power (Arattu-Candias and Salvador), the volume of cargo handled increased to 40.3%. In terms of freight type, emphasis is placed on increasing the movement of gaseous products (21.40%), solid aggregate (9.53%) and general inventory (25.89%).

CDP – Campanhia Togas Do Barre ports saw a 10% increase in cargo handled. The ports of Vila do Conte, Santaram and Belem handled 30.8 million tonnes in 2020. The best result was Vila du Conte, which rose from 14.8 million to 16.2 million.

SUAPE – Supe Port is another campus that has broken a new historic record for cargo handling. The Port Authority’s annual reserves handled 25.6 million tonnes in 2020, an increase of 7.53% compared to 2019, while the port handled 23.8 million tonnes. This is the largest volume recorded in Sube’s 42 years and above the target for the year, marked by an epidemic that has hit the world economy.

ITAQUI / MA – Itachi Port has reached the final stage of 2020, surpassing the historic mark reached in 2019 and handling 25.3 million tonnes of cargo in 2020. Cereals (soybeans, corn and soybean meal) reached 12.1 million tonnes – including tekram and VLI activity – which is 8.5% higher than the same period last year. The amount of fertilizer handled reached 2.6 million tonnes, an increase of 21% over last year.

The port of Santa Catarina – Impitupa handled 5.8 million tonnes, 1.8% more than it reached in 2019. The busiest commodities during this period were petroleum coke, soybeans, iron ore, containers, corn, salt and urea. In total, there were 228 shipwrecks last year.

PARANAGUÁ / PR – Still in the southern region, the ports of Paranகு and Antonina (PR) handled 57.3 million loads, an increase of 8% over the previous record.

In CEARÁ – Fortaleza, Companhia Docas do Ceará 2020 closed at the port of Fortaleza with multiple records. Compared to the same period in 2019, EBITDA is at the peak of growth with 254.35% (R $ 3.3 to R $ 11.8 million), indicating CDC’s cash production potential for future investments. Consequently, the revenue is with cargo handling ranging from 13.49% (R $ 56.3 million to R $ 64 million) and 12% (4.4 million to 4.9 million tons).

Porto du Beckham – Containers carried a total of 4.8 million tonnes of cargo last year, with the second type of cargo moving heavily to Beckham port in 2020, leaving only a solid total of 7.7 million tonnes. Container cargo is the second most suitable cargo in the composition of the cargo natural code in tons with a share of 30%.