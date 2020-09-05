Hands-on: iOS 14 Beta 7 changes and features [Video]

yesterday Apple launches seventh iOS 14 beta, And several notable updates are bundled. Watch a quick hands-on video walkthrough as you explore the new iOS 14 Beta 7 changes and features.

What’s New in iOS 14 Beta 7?

Updated app library category

Bird wallpaper

There aren’t many new iOS 14 beta 7 changes and features, but a few striking changes are relatively noteworthy. Best of all, there are necessary improvements to the app library. More specifically, the Auto Organize Apps category has been updated with more relevant folders like Productivity and Finance, Travel, Shopping, and Food. These new categories will go a long way to make it easier to find the app you are looking for in your app library.

The App Library is a major change in how iOS works, and the biggest change in the way apps are organized on iPhone since the App Store debuted. My hope is that Apple will continue to improve its app library to make it more user-friendly.

Video: iOS 14 Beta 7 Changes and Features

Another striking feature of iOS 14 Beta 7 is the addition of six new wallpapers featuring Apple’s iconic six-color theme from the classic logo. These new wallpapers have light and dark versions with variations for each of the six colors of the logo.

The interesting thing about these new wallpapers is that the dark versions are all the same and change the color to a black background. The real difference between the dark version and the light version has resulted in 12 new wallpapers instead of 6. My suggestion is for Apple to color the desktop with a darker color instead of using all the black backgrounds.

As the iOS 14 GM release approaches, new changes and features are expected to continue to decline. What do you think of these two new improvements in iOS 14 Beta 7? Make a sound with your thoughts in the comments below.

