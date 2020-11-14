Hands-on with the new iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini

Happy IPhone Release Day Part Dukes! Today is the official launch day IPhone 12 Pro Max and IPhone 12 Mini, which joins the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 ‘released last month. We picked up the new iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max for unboxing, hand-on and quick video comparison.

At 5.4-inches, it is the smallest iPhone 12 iPhone released by Apple since 2016. IPhone SE , And the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max is the biggest iPhone to date, so it’s a bit of a joke to look at these two devices side by side. The iPhone 12 Pro Max, a dual-hand phone, looks great next to the super small mini, which can be used with one hand.



For most people, Macroemers Videographer Dan added, the 6.1-inch sizes of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro may be a nice place, but those who like light weight, one-handed use and better pocketability will love the Mini. For most screen real estate, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the device of choice, as many of us here Macroemers Fans of Apple’s biggest phone.



The 12 Pro Max offers a lot of screen real estate when browsing the web and using apps other than the iPhone 12 or 12 Mini, but this is a heavier deal than Apple’s other iPhones. Weight wise, this is not far off IPhone 11 Pro Max For those who have that iPhone, but it’s much higher than the iPhone 12 ‘or 12 Mini.



We got the iPhone 12 Pro Max Silver, the color is almost bright white, it looks awesome. It has glossy silver edges, and seems to be better at covering fingerprints than the blue iPhone with blue edges. Our iPhone 12 Mini is red, this year the red shade is brighter than usual like a glossy candy apple, and that too is beautiful.



The Mini is so small that the Apple-made wallet goes to the edges of the phone (which is the same width), creating an odd look. We also took a leather case, the wallet attachment appears to be very slippery compared to the silicone case, which is something to keep in mind.



The iPhone 12’s mini has the same camera as the iPhone 12 and takes identical pictures, but the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a triple lens camera, which is better than the sensor on the iPhone 12 Pro with the sensor, which offers a better camera. Although it has a better camera, the cameras on other iPhones are much better, and you should not see much difference between them in standard lighting conditions. However, you should see slightly better performance on the 12 Pro Max in low lighting conditions.



We took some comparison shots with the new iPhones and shared them on video, so be sure to provide a watch to see if you can tell the difference in photo quality.