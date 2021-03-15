Harry and Meghan’s popularity crumbles in UK after interview | British royal family

After the interview with Oprah last Sunday, the popularity of the Dukes of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, plummeted in the UK, a YouGov survey revealed and released on Friday.

Apparently, the interview plunged the British monarchy into one of its greatest crises, but, according to the survey, the position of the two royals also took a heavy blow: 48% of 1,664 respondents had a vision Harry negative versus 45% who maintain a positive attitude. This is the first time that Harry’s popularity has fallen into negative territory, having suffered a 15 point drop from last week for this one. As for Meghan, only three in ten had a positive opinion, while 58% had a negative opinion.

As with the other surveys, there is also a generational divide in this one, with most 18-24 year olds being more couple-friendly than those over 65. They have a negative opinion of Harry and Meghan.

The only other family member to see his popularity drop was Carlos, the father of William and Harry, the first in line to succeed to the throne. The survey reveals that 42% have a negative opinion, against 49% with a positive opinion. Isabel II, on the other hand, remains on the rise among the British. At 94, the Queen is blessed by 80% of respondents. William, the second in line in the line of succession, and his wife Kate maintain their popularity for three quarters of those polled.

Another survey, conducted in part before the interview aired in Britain, found support for the monarchy as a whole remained largely unchanged, with 63% supporting the institution and 25% preferring an elected head of state. . However, there are some values ​​that may worry the Royal Family. Again, it is among young people that support for a republic is greater (42%) than for a monarchy (37%)

In Sunday’s interview, according to Meghan, a closest family member questioned the skin color of a baby of the two when she was pregnant with Archie, further wondering why this boy didn’t. not received the title of prince. Harry corrected the information: the conversation he reported to the former actress, after all, would have happened early in their relationship. And, Oprah, said it wasn’t her grandparents, Isabel II and Philip, who had it, suspicions about her father and brother still fell.

After the Queen’s statement on Tuesday, in which she announced the allegations would be investigated; two days later, it was William’s turn to declare that the royal family is not racist.