Have you been vaccinated with the Astrogeneca vaccine? Know the signs to look out for – the visitor

“If you have been vaccinated, stay calm“. The appeal was made by the Director General of Health following Portugal’s announcement that it would discontinue the Astrogenega vaccine. Says Grana Freidas, Although cases found in other European countries are “very serious”, they are “very rare” – Of the 17 million vaccines administered, there were some cases. So the Directorate of Health (DGS) and Inform are asking for silence, but they urge recipients of the astrogenic vaccine to pay attention to all three symptoms.

If you have already taken this vaccine, DGS recommends that you see a doctor. ”Continuous malaise for a few days, especially if there is abrasion or skin bleeding“.

Health professionals who suspect adverse reactions to those who have already been vaccinated should immediately report reactions to the National Pharmacological System. “National health officials will continue to pursue this issue by participating in the ongoing assessment at the European level,” DGS and Informed Guarantees said in a statement released Monday evening.

In Portugal, two cases of thromboembolism have been reported, but they are “different from the ones that promoted this recommendation,” the Informate leader explained. Rui Iwo began to explain that they had a “different medical profile” and that they were “completely recovering,” but declined to say what distinguished these conditions from those found in other countries.

In a joint statement issued by DGS and Inform a few minutes later, the two companies added that the cases were less serious and more complicated. Announcements to the National Pharmaceutical Organization “have unique clinical and laboratory characteristics, Less intense and complex, Given the cases being assessed at the EU level ”.

Asked what would happen to those who took the first dose of AstraZeneca, Grana Freidas explained that at this time, no one was in a position to receive the second dose due to lack of time in Portugal. “There are several weeks between the first and second dose of the vaccine. Now, no one in Portugal is in a position to be given a second dose. You will have more time to clarify this whole situation. If they have to take a second dose, it will be done safely, ”he stressed.