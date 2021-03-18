Have you seen the short film of Season 6? It was directed by the Russo brothers (Stranger Things)

As always at the start of each new season, Given, A “short film”, if we can call it, is available to illustrate the expansion of the upcoming season. With arrival Season 6 Do Chapter 2 Do Fortnight, Which is no different, although it is slightly different from the usual, because it is actually an animated short film.

However, a bizarre fact is that it was directed by the famous Russo brothers (Joe and Anthony Russo), who are best known for their work on The Avengers, Marvel or the Netflix series Stanger Things.

In the report sent to the staff On the edgeThe Russo brothers said:

“It’s great to work with the Epic Group. Fortnight has a unique place in pop culture, and we consider Donald Mustard to be a visionary storyteller who constantly takes us to the untitled area.”

Although differences have been noted to previous films (the most recent film we can see below), it is not surprising to see brothers working with the epic, with Marvel heroes often appearing in War Royale.

The Russo Brothers are producing the short film Fortnight Season 6

What did you think of this new season’s short film? Let us know what I think and let us know your opinion.

