Hawaii to reinstate 14-working day journey quarantine for traveling among islands

Hawaii is reinstating its 14-working day interisland vacation quarantine amid a new surge in coronavirus situations, effective August 11.

“This is the final matter that we wished to do,” Gov. David Ige claimed during a news meeting Thursday. “We have endured several months- all of us here, all throughout this point out- of limits and experienced been effective in running the virus and trying to keep the counts small. But as we reopened our local community, people today let their guard down.”

Condition Health Director Bruce Anderson said that the condition observed “at least” 200 new coronavirus infections Thursday.

“We are approaching a overall health care crisis and daring measures are required now,” Anderson claimed, introducing that at minimum 117 coronavirus patients are hospitalized in Hawaii and 53% of ICU beds are stuffed.

He noted there is a hold off in the precise selection of claimed cases owing to a dilemma with the department’s electronic record system.

In addition, Oahu mayor Kirk Caldwell announced that all town and county parks and beach locations will be shut commencing Friday as aspect of a new get to crack down on large gatherings.

The order will also close campgrounds, botanical gardens, personal and community pools and tennis courts. As a end result of the get, team athletics will also be suspended by way of September 5.

Meanwhile, personal and general public golf classes will keep on being open but will roll back again to phase 1 and physical fitness centers will stay open but team lessons will not be allowed. As for dining establishments, kitchen area staff will be necessary to don a mask.

Ige added the point out is “monitoring the situation” in regard to reopening schools.

The Honolulu Police Division has also set up a COVID-enforcement crew and hotline, which will be staffed with 160 police officers and will commence service on Sunday, August 9, at 10 a.m. to react to grievances.

There also will be an supplemental 160 officers island-large conducting “strategic enforcement.”

As of Thursday afternoon, Hawaii’s health department noted 2,815 total coronavirus instances in the state, with 223 folks hospitalized and 29 fatalities.

In accordance to the latest update from Johns Hopkins University, there are a lot more than 4.8 million confirmed coronavirus circumstances in the United States, with much more than 1.5 million People who have recovered and a lot more than 159,000 Us residents who have died.