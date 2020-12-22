Last month, HBO announced it Wonder Woman 1984 It will debut on its HBO Max streaming service on December 25, the same day it opens in US movie theaters. The film will also be the first title available on stage in 4K. Now, just in time for the movie’s launch, HBO is releasing support for 4K UHD and HDR on select Android devices.

The latest update, v50.8.1.240, is already available Google Play Store, But you can download it APK Mirror. In addition to 4K, the new app introduces support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for supported devices – supported formats WW84.

HBO claims 4K streaming for the following devices:

Supported Android TV devices (not specified by HBO)

Chromecast Ultra

Chromecast with Google TV

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon Fire TV Cube

4K Fire TV Edition Smart TVs

AT&T TV

Apple TV 4K

The HBO Max is also available on PlayStation, Xbox and Roku, but it looks like you still can’t stream in 4K – they are currently closed on 1080p. To begin with, Wonder Woman 1984 will only be available on UHD in service, but by 2021 more high-res movies will be added.