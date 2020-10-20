HBO sets date for special’Euphoria’ episode, another episode is coming-deadline

HBO Said on monday euphoria It will be returning with two special episodes instead of one to bridge the gap between the successful seasons 1 and 2, the latter being delayed due to the end of the coronavirus.

The network revealed the first of the two planned episodes of the series. Zendaya It won the lead role in the drama series Emmy last month, and will air on ET/PT on Sunday, December 6th at 9pm. The second episode has no air date yet.

The first bonus episode, “Trouble Don’t Last Always” continues as Rue (Zendaya) celebrates Christmas. It was written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson, and also starred Colman Domingo, who starred in season 1. Both episodes were produced according to COVID-19 guidelines.

Zendaya co-starred with her on her social media account today Hunter shaper It is set to appear in both episodes. “I really missed you. Two special episodes of euphoria are coming soon. The first is @hbo on December 6th,” said the actress on Instagram. Attached photo is Zendaya’s Rue, reflected in Schafer’s eyes. In a secret shot, Zendaya tagged Schafer. euphoria Creators Sam Levinson and DP Marcell Rev.

The August 2019 season finale ended with recovering addict Rue returning to old habits after taking Jules to the metropolis by train.

euphoria She won a total of three Emmy Awards for her freshman last month, as well as an award for outstanding contemporary makeup and outstanding original music and lyrics by Laberinth.

Zendaya teased the single bridge episode during her appearance. Jimmy Kimmel Live! What HBO president Casey Bloys confirmed on Emmy’s night in August will be a “special COVID episode”.

Zendaya told Kimmel at the time, “We could make some bridge episodes. “I don’t know how to explain it, but it’s an episode where you can play with a limited number of people in a safe environment. So we have something to live with until we can get into season 2.”