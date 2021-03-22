He knew he wanted to play ...

The Portuguese international, one of Manchester United’s key figures, lost 2-1 to the Red Demons in the 64th minute.

Manchester United coach Soulschenger chose to leave Bruno Fernandez off the bench in this Sunday’s game against Leicester, leading to a 3-1 defeat to the FA Cup red devils.

Related

The coach agreed that he would have picked the same team because of changes needed due to body wear and tears.

“I would have picked the same team, making changes. Each team [titular] There is a Raison d’Tre. Bruno has played a lot, a lot of football. He broke all body records on Thursday [em San Siro, frente ao Milan]”He’s a man,” he told Sky Sports.

“He was a man, he played a game every three or four days, in fact it was an opportunity for Tony [Van de Beek] And milk [Pogba] Start from the beginning, but the accumulation of games may have conspired against us, “he concluded.

“I know Bruno [Fernandes] Wants to play, but sometimes you have to make decisions for the team and their benefit.