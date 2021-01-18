He lived at a US airport for three months because he was afraid of Govt-19

A man has lived undiscovered for three months in a restricted area at O’Hare Airport in Chicago, USA, claiming he was afraid to return home due to an infection.

Aditya Singh, 36, has been living at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport since October. He was arrested this weekend and charged with trespassing in a restricted area.

The Chicago Tribune, which reports on the case, reveals that Aditya was approached by two United Airlines employees last Saturday, who asked him to verify his ID. The man allegedly showed an identification badge that went missing on October 26 and belonged to the airport operations manager.

He was immediately detained, at which point he justified his presence: saying he was “afraid to return home because of Govt-19” and that he had received help from other passengers and had been feeding him in recent months. On Sunday, he appeared in court, where the interpretations of the story came as some surprise.

“If I understand correctly, are you saying that an unauthorized individual, a non-employee, lived in a secure area of ​​the O’Hare Airport terminal from October 10 to January 16? With the provision of.

According to the local newspaper, Singh lives in Orange, a Los Angeles suburb, and has no criminal record. It is not known why he was in Chicago. He is now charged with trespassing in a restricted area and is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 27.

Although the judge considered Singh to be “a danger to the community”, the BBC writes, citing a report by the Chicago Aviation Department, that the passengers involved “did not pose a security risk to the airport or to the traveling public.”