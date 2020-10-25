Home World Health Department Stops Coronavirus Advertising Campaign, Santa Claus Cold

Health Department Stops Coronavirus Advertising Campaign, Santa Claus Cold

Oct 25, 2020 0 Comments
Health Department Stops Coronavirus Advertising Campaign, Santa Claus Cold

The federal health agency has halted public service coronavirus advertising campaigns that support $250 million in taxpayer funding after proposing a special vaccine deal to Santa Claus performers, an unusually essential worker.

As part of the plan, a senior Trump administration official wanted Santa performers to promote the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccination, in return, providing earlier vaccine access than the general public. It would have also included Mrs. Claus and those who played elf roles.

The Ministry of Health and Human Services said on Friday that the Santa plan would be scrapped. The deal was the idea of ​​HHS secretary Michael Caputo, who took 60 days medical leave last month. The rest of the campaign is currently under HHS review.

An HHS spokesperson said Santa “Collaboration won’t happen,” said HHS secretary Alex Azar, who was unaware of Caputo’s outreach discussion. Mr. Caputo did not respond to requests for comment.

Ric Erwin, chairman of the Fraternal Order of Real Bearded Santas, said the news “very disappointing,” adding “this was our biggest hope for Christmas in 2020 and it’s not going to happen now.”

READ  Russell Vought confirmed by Senate as director of the Business of Management and Budget

You May Also Like

'End SARS' protesters rally at Dallas City Hall-NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

‘End SARS’ protesters rally at Dallas City Hall-NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Dublin's mother and baby were found dead locally when their sleeping father was revealed, unaware of the tragedy.

Dublin’s mother and baby were found dead locally when their sleeping father was revealed, unaware of the tragedy.

North Korea warns its citizens to stay at home and says Chinese dust could spread the coronavirus.

North Korea warns its citizens to stay at home and says Chinese dust could spread the coronavirus.

NDDoH officials said Private Gatherings are the biggest spreaders of COVID-19.

NDDoH officials said Private Gatherings are the biggest spreaders of COVID-19.

Trump promotes normalization of relations with Sudan and Israel

Trump promotes normalization of relations with Sudan and Israel

Russia-China military alliance cannot be excluded

Russia-China military alliance cannot be excluded

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *