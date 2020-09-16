Health officials urge people to stay indoors in Michigan suspected of being a mosquito-borne virus.

Health officials in Michigan are known to urge people to stay indoors after 10 confirmed cases of mosquito-borne virus eastern equine encephalitis in 22 horses and 1 suspected case in humans.

The Michigan Department of Health said it had confirmed 22 horse cases in 10 counties and 1 life-threatening case in Barry County as of Wednesday. Announcement.

Officials say they will begin public treatment on Wednesday night in certain high-risk areas of the state to stop the spread of eastern equine encephalitis.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is also urging people in Barry County and Clare, Ionian, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm, New Ago and Oakland counties to cancel or postpone outdoor events that occur at sunset. It is said that more people have been infected with the virus. USA Today.

“MDHHS continues to encourage local officials in affected counties to postpone, reschedule, or cancel outdoor activities that occur at or after sunset, especially children-related activities, to reduce the likelihood of people getting mosquito bites. There is. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said in a statement, MDHHS Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Health Officer, according to USA Today.

Eastern equine encephalitis is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the United States, and according to the Michigan Department of Health, people with the disease have a 33% mortality rate. According to the department, people under the age of 15 or over 50 are at the highest risk of serious illness after infection, and those who work and play outdoors in the affected area have the highest risk of bites.

The department said that the 22 cases reported in horses were twice as many compared to the same time last year. According to the state, more than 25% of all Eastern US equine encephalitis cases last year were diagnosed in Michigan.