Helm and propeller of container vessels stranded on the Suez Canal released

A canal-running company says rescuers were able to recover the rudder and propulsion from a container stranded in the Suez Canal five days ago, which continues to excavate the sand.

After another failed attempt, tonight, the container ship was towed, using high waves, “this morning it was announced that the rudder and propulsion had been released,” the maritime service company Gulf announced on its website. The agency (GAC) operates the channel, based in Dubai.

However, the GAC, citing the Suez Canal Authority, assured that “the ship’s bow is still sunk at the edge of the channel”, but that there was “slight lateral movement”.

In turn, the Suez Canal Commission, led by Osama Robbie, issued a report outlining the progress, and said 27,000 cubic meters of sand had already been dumped from a section of the beach where the ship’s bow was stranded, reaching a depth of 18 meters.

Osama Robbie said the task of unloading the Ever Gibbon container carrier would continue 24 hours a day, adding that “excavations will be carried out during the day and Ever Gibbon tug-of-war with tug-of-war.”

According to the man, 12 duckboats are involved in the operation to remove the 400-meter-long container carrier (four football fields) and 224 thousand tons of cargo capacity, and work to forecast the arrival of two duckboats.

GAC and Let Agencies, another company that specializes in channel and straight logistics services, made a new attempt to move the ship with tug-of-war at 4pm local time (GMT 14am). .

Meanwhile, ships are waiting to dock at the two gates of the channel in the Red Sea and the Mediterranean, and some, with the largest and largest fuel reserves diverting their way through Africa, were already 327 ships by Let Agencies this morning.

Of these waiting vessels, 134 were in the harbor, 155 in the Mediterranean, 151 in the Suez, the Red Sea, and a large lake in the middle of Channel 42.

On Friday, the Suez Canal Authority announced that Evergreen’s opening works were 87% advanced, although on Saturday, in an interview, Osama Robbie acknowledged that it could not be expected to open as it passed through the channel.

From Tuesday to Wednesday night, a skyscraper crossed the Suez Canal in Egypt, blocking 10% of world trade and 10% of cargo containers, according to initial investigations, due to strong winds and sandstorms.