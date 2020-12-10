Home Economy Herbert, state officials issue Utah Govt-19 update as state sees 3,401 new cases, 21 deaths

Dec 10, 2020 0 Comments
Salt Lake City – Utah surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 The state health department reported 3,401 new cases and 21 deaths for the first time since Thursday.

A total of 1,016 Utahs have now died of the disease Utah Department of Health.

“We mourn each of those losses,” Utah Gov. Gary Herbert told a news conference Thursday.

While acknowledging the severe death milestone, the governor noted that daily COVID-19 case numbers are lower than health officials expected after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Utah has a seven-day average of 2,816 positive cases per day, according to the Department of Health. The one-day positive test rate for that period is now 26.2%. There are currently 554 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Utah, according to state data.

Thursday presents a total of 225,946 confirmed cases, with a total of 9,187 hospitalized since the outbreak.

On Thursday, state officials announced a new COVID-19 contact tracking process, and Herbert announced that Utah teachers have been moved to the front of the Utah teachers queue to receive vaccines in the first phase of the Utah release, with long-term care facilities with health workers and residents and staff.

Herbert said teachers and other school staff will be vaccinated in late December or early January. He said the changed timeline for teachers would not only keep them safe and keep their classrooms safe, but also help schools avoid the “ping pong effect” of moving back and forth between instruction at home and at home.

“We need teachers to teach,” the governor said. “It will help reduce disruption to families at home.”

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, Government-elected Spencer Cox, Utah Health Department State Epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn, Health Department Immunization Project Manager Rich Lucin and Governor Management Office and Budget Interim Managing Director Bill Dean presented a Govt at a news conference Thursday-19 update .

See below for a reprint of the press conference.

This story will be updated.

Jacob Globenstein

