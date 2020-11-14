Here are the winners of the fast food and the losers of breakfast

Here’s who wins and loses at breakfast based on recent earnings:
Although it did not start anything new in the morning of the third quarter, the recovery was boosted by strong sales throughout the day. Popular foods and fresh chicken nugget flavors added by McDonald’s, which helped U.S. sales in stores grow by 4.6% to open at least one year.
Winner: Wendy’s
In a November 4 revenue call, CEO Todd Benagore noted that this food “offers us an unprecedented sales and profit layer”. “We see our customer satisfaction scores being our highest during the day because customers love the offerings we have.”
In particular, critics were concerned that the start of breakfast would ruin its lunch and dinner sales. That’s not what Benagore said, “sending the message around the quality food we serve at breakfast goes back to supporting our day business.”
Loser: Starbucks
Loser: Taco Bell
Breakfast sales, down 6% from Taco Bell, fell to 4% in the third quarter. A significant portion of its American restaurants stopped selling it during epidemics.
However, quarterly sales in stores that have been open for at least a year grew by 3%.
Losers: Tim Hortons and Burger King
“Infectious disruption to morning routines and mobility contributed to our smooth performance during the day,” CEO Jose Sil said in a revenue call. “Clear areas for serving our breakfast,” he added, and it will be released in early 2021.
Tim Hortons, who is very popular for breakfast and coffee, was also in a quarter. Sales in Canada fell 14%, where it is located and there are about 5,000 restaurants.
“The proliferation of Govt-19 and home stay orders have had a particularly significant impact on regular high-frequency regular arrivals, which are an important part of our business in Canada,” Sil said.