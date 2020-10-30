Home Tech Here’s the best look at Late Racing on Xbox Series X.

Here's the best look at Late Racing on Xbox Series X.

Here's the best look at Late Racing on Xbox Series X.

We’ve been waiting months for what the next generation of games and ray tracing will truly look like on Xbox Series X. Today we’ll take a look at the next generation Xbox’s ray tracing features for the first time. Watch Dogs: Legion. Set in London, this game includes drones, self-driving cars, and many historic sites to explore.

Because it is often wet and dark Watch Dogs: Legion, The game contains lots of reflective puddles, shadows and bright neon signs perfect for ray tracing. An improved version of the Xbox Series X Watch Dogs: Legion It also includes rate-laid reflections, improved shadow quality, and variable refresh rates.

Watch Dogs: Legion runs on Xbox Series X.

The Xbox Series X version of the game runs at full 4K resolution and a consistent 30 fps with ray tracing enabled. As a result, Ubisoft promises a “smooth, cinematic gameplay experience”. This same ray tracing is obviously active on the Xbox Series S even at lower resolutions.

We were playing Watch Dogs: Legion I used ray tracing up to 1440p/55fps this week on the RTX 3090 with super-fast settings. It’s hard to compare Ubisoft’s gameplay today with a simple example of self-capture (below), but the Xbox Series X seems to deliver decent raytrace results either way.

Optimized version Watch Dogs: Legion It will be available on November 10th, the same day Microsoft releases the next generation Xbox Series X and S consoles.

