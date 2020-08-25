Herschel Walker: Racism isn’t really Donald Trump

Retired NFL star Hershel Walker explained Monday that racism is not President TrumpDonald John TrumpGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Challenge Kellyanne Conway to depart White Property at finish of thirty day period NFL’s Goodell to Kaepernick on protesting: ‘I want we had listened earlier’ Additional in a speech for the duration of the opening night time of the Republican Countrywide Convention.

Walker, who boasted a 37-year “deep personalized friendship” with the president, stated it “hurt my soul to hear the terrible names that individuals call” Trump.

“The worst a person is racist,” he reported. “I choose it as a private insult that folks assume I would have a 37-year friendship with a racist.”

“People who feel that never know what they’re chatting about,” the former Dallas Cowboys star said. “Growing up in the Deep South I have witnessed racism up shut. I know what it is, and it is not Donald Trump.”

Walker has been a longtime good friend of Trump adhering to his playing days and serves on the President’s Council on Sports, Conditioning and Nourishment. He played for a team owned by Trump in the 1980s: the USFL’s New Jersey Generals.

Walker on Monday called Trump “someone who enjoys and respects the flag, our national anthem and our state,” adding the president also cares about social justice.

“He shows how significantly he cares about social justice and the Black community via his steps, and his actions communicate louder than stigma or slogans on a jersey,” Walker stated. “He retains correct on battling to boost the life of Black Americans and all Us citizens.”

Walker’s remarks appear amid a summertime of nationwide protests from racial injustice following the law enforcement killing of George Floyd, a Black man, on Could 25 in Minneapolis.

More demonstrations erupted this week in Wisconsin immediately after a video circulated displaying a Kenosha, Wis., police officer shooting Jacob Blake, a Black gentleman, several situations in the again. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Tony EversOfficers concerned in Wisconsin taking pictures of Jacob Blake placed on depart Biden calls for immediate probe into police shooting of Jacob Blake Trump to be briefed on law enforcement taking pictures of Jacob Blake Far more (D) activated the Nationwide Guard on Monday to respond to the unrest along with legislation enforcement right after protests turned violent.

White Home chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsTrump to maintain unconventional White Property conference Trump advisers dismiss sister’s reviews as Pelosi slams stalled coronavirus talks Meadows dismisses thoughts on QAnon: ‘We do not even know what it is’ Far more instructed reporters on Monday that Trump would be briefed on the taking pictures. As of Monday evening, the president had not publicly weighed in on the incident.