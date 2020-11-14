Home Tech Hidden secrets of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. gameplay and surveillance

Hidden secrets of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. gameplay and surveillance

Nov 14, 2020 0 Comments
Hidden secrets of Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. gameplay and surveillance
© Nintendo Life

Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. game & watch has just been released, although based on the company’s classic hardware, this new version has many hidden secrets.

For your convenience, we have circled them all in one post (Thanks, Nintendo) – See below:

Finishing Super Mario Brothers, you will open the hard mode, in which different enemies will appear.

In the original game, you only got hard mode until you disabled the Nintendo Entertainment system!

G.W.© Nintendo

Open Infinite Mario mode in Super Mario Brothers and Super Mario Brothers: Lost positions by holding down a button on the title screen.

Voilà, no more games!

G.W.© Nintendo

Press and hold a button for more than 5 seconds on the title screen of the ball game to play Luigi!

G.W.© Nintendo

Finally, check out 35 special events on the digital clock:
7:00 AM / PM – Mandy Mole emerges from the ground and runs around.

1:11 AM / PM – 3 bloopers appear and swim up to the top of the screen.

5:55 AM / PM – Modules showing time change for currencies.

If you hold down a button for five seconds, you can see and hear the Mario drawing song.

Sports and Watch Super Mario - Nintendo Life IMG© Nintendo Life

If you are interested in learning more about Nintendo’s new Cam & Watch, visit us Full hardware review. Have you ever seen these secrets in person? Tell us in the comments below.

READ  Wyze will try out pay out-what-you-want model for its AI-run particular person detection

You May Also Like

Hands-on with the new iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini

Hands-on with the new iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini

Vergast: Two more iPhones, Apple's 'One More Thing' event

Vergast: Two more iPhones, Apple’s ‘One More Thing’ event

Apple's MacOS Big Sur is now available for download

Apple’s MacOS Big Sur is now available for download

What's new in iOS 14.3? Home App Updates, Apple Watch Cardio Fitness Announcements and more

What’s new in iOS 14.3? Home App Updates, Apple Watch Cardio Fitness Announcements and more

Unlimited Google Photos will not be available for future Pixel phones

Unlimited Google Photos will not be available for future Pixel phones

This 75-inch TV deal stole the show at Walmart's Black Friday sale

This 75-inch TV deal stole the show at Walmart’s Black Friday sale

About the Author: Nathaniel Marrow

Explorer. Entrepreneur. Devoted coffee enthusiast. Avid bacon geek. Lifelong internet nerd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *