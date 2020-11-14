Hidden secrets of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. gameplay and surveillance

© Nintendo Life

Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. game & watch has just been released, although based on the company’s classic hardware, this new version has many hidden secrets.

For your convenience, we have circled them all in one post (Thanks, Nintendo) – See below:

Finishing Super Mario Brothers, you will open the hard mode, in which different enemies will appear. In the original game, you only got hard mode until you disabled the Nintendo Entertainment system!

Open Infinite Mario mode in Super Mario Brothers and Super Mario Brothers: Lost positions by holding down a button on the title screen. Voilà, no more games!

Press and hold a button for more than 5 seconds on the title screen of the ball game to play Luigi!

Finally, check out 35 special events on the digital clock:

7:00 AM / PM – Mandy Mole emerges from the ground and runs around. 1:11 AM / PM – 3 bloopers appear and swim up to the top of the screen.

5:55 AM / PM – Modules showing time change for currencies.

If you hold down a button for five seconds, you can see and hear the Mario drawing song.

If you are interested in learning more about Nintendo’s new Cam & Watch, visit us Full hardware review. Have you ever seen these secrets in person? Tell us in the comments below.