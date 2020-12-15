Hidden WhatsApp functionality: How to send flawless images via messenger

If you now take a photo with your smartphone camera and want to send it with the best picture quality, you should not select photos from the gallery. This is because WhatsApp sends images in a significantly compressed format for sending to save data size.

Instead, you can send pictures the other way – with good quality above all else. All you have to do is follow a few steps:

Open the desired chat and tap the paper clip icon on the bottom right of the display. Then select the “Documents” button instead of the usual gallery button. A list display will appear where various files should be displayed. You can usually identify images by “.jpg”, “.png” or “.JPNG” results. If you do not find the photo in this view, you can tap the “Search other documents …” tab. All the files on your mobile phone will be displayed here.

If you do not want to send your photos via WhatsApp, you can also use alternatives. Examples of: