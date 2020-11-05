Hillsong church pastor Carl Lenz fired for’moral failure’

The Lord gave, and the Lord takes away. Carl Lenz’s job.

Celebrities Justin bieber baptized In 2015, it was reported that Knicks player Tyler Chandler was released from ministry on charges of “breaches of trust” and “moral failure” in the bathtub at home.

In an email to Church members obtained by the Religion News Service, Hillsong’s founding pastor, Brian Houston, cited “leadership issues, violations of trust, and a revelation of recent moral failures” as a closing reason. ensign “High Priestess” in his high position in the stellar giant church that began in Australia in 1983. This chapel has since established about 80 churches worldwide in Los Angeles, London, Paris, Sao Paulo, Cape Town and Rio de Janeiro. And phoenix.

Houston wrote to the Global Hillsong Congregation: “This will shock you. However, this measure was not taken lightly and was done in the best interests of everyone, including Rev. Carl. 150,000 members, On Wednesday.

“Please understand that it is not appropriate to elaborate on the events that led to this decision. But this decision was made to honor God and pastorally care for the East Coast family, Pastor Carl and his family,” Houston continued.

Lenz, 41, led Hillsong’s first US-based fellowship in 2010 with Houston’s son Joel and aired sermons at Irving Plaza, a 1,200-seat concert hall in the Tony Gramercy area of ​​Manhattan. Worshipers stood in line on Sunday morning hoping to cut the interior.

Later services will be transferred to the 9,000-seat Hammerstein Ballroom in Midtown to accommodate the ministry’s popularity.

Lentz’s profile has skyrocketed with support from church members of bold names such as Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Chris Pratt, Nick Jonas, Kevin Durant and Vanessa Hudgens. The tattooed pastor, who loves designer clothing and Jeffrey Dahmer-style glasses, aroused public interest in an unusual ministry.

In an interview with Lentz in 2018, he Said in the post,“If it’s a good party, I would invite friends. The same goes for famous people.”

The Post contacted Lentz’s representative again, who did not respond to our request for comment on his dismissal.

statement Published on Hillsong’s websiteHouston added compliments to Lentz and his wife Laura, whom they met while attending Hillsong’s pastoral training program in Australia.

“They have a heart for people and we are confident that after a time of rest and recovery, God will use the sword in other ways outside Hillsong Church. In ending his tenure, we never want to diminish the good things he has done here,” he said.