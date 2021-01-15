Home sport Historic Bruno Fernandez: Midfielder achieves what Ronaldo achieved in six years

Jan 15, 2021 0 Comments
The Portuguese midfielder was named the best player in the Premier League for the fourth time in a year.

For the fourth time in a year, Bruno Fernandez was named Player of the Month in the Premier League, this time in a December poll.

The Manchester United midfielder, who arrived at Old Trafford in early 2020, continues to shine at the “Red Devils” and holds a historic record: never before has a player won four titles in such a short period of time.

In fact, Bruno Fernandez has already equaled the number of Cristiano Ronaldo’s best awards of the month in the six years he’s defended United’s colors. CR7 distinguished between November and December 2006 and January and March 2008.

Bruno was selected as the best in February, June, November and December 2020.

