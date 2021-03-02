Historic VIDEO: Australia launches its ATS Loyal Wingman drone for the first time

The images show the first flight of an independently produced military aircraft from Australia for the first time in decades.

Known as the Air Power Team System (ATS), the latest drone developed by Boeing Australia for the country’s air force, Loyal Wingman, has taken off for the first time.

The images released by The War Zone channel on YouTube show the unmanned aircraft taking off from a runway which, according to the portal The Drive, would be the base of the Royal Australian Air Force of Woomera.

It is not yet clear exactly when the theft took place, but it was slated for late 2020. Due to several factors, the Loyal Wingman’s first flight has been postponed to an unknown date.

Different design

In addition to its modern character, the Loyal Wingman brings with it historical and production factors that characterize it as a different aircraft.

First, the drone is the first aircraft designed from the ground up and developed by Boeing outside the United States. In addition, the Loyal Wingman is also the first military aircraft to be independently produced in Australia for over half a century.

The drone was designed to work in coordination with other aircraft across the country, including EA-18G Growlers, F / A-18F Super Hornets, F-35s, and E-7A Wedgetail air traffic control aircraft.

When interacting with such aircraft, the Loyal Wingman will provide them with additional combat and defense capabilities, as it was designed at a time when Boeing seeks a combination of artificial intelligence and a certain level of autonomy to create a large force of aircraft that will require less human interference for their control.

Also according to the portal, the drone could become a commercial success for Australia, and one of the reasons would be the fact that its project does not depend on the export controls of the United States.