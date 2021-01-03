Home science Hitman 3 and The Medium are the highlights of the January 2021 releases

Hitman 3 and The Medium are the highlights of the January 2021 releases

Jan 03, 2021 0 Comments
960x0 (1)

Death in Hitman 3 and the return of Agent 47, the dramatic end of the assassination world.

Agent 47 deals with the most important deals of his life in Hitman 3 in his merciless style. When the dust persists, 47 and the world around you will never be the same.

Visit fascinating and upscale expansive venues full of creative opportunities, in a tangible and wonderful world, offering the player choices and always new ways.

All Hitman and Hitman 2 locations can be imported into Hitman 3, which allows you to play every episode of the World Massacre trilogy. Your progress on Hitman 2 is taken directly to Hitman 3 when it is released.

Tushima’s Coast | Entertainment – Digital Copy of the Game Well!

Medium (PC, Xbox Series X / S) – Genero28

Become a medium that lives between two different worlds: the real world and the spirit world. As a medium with access to both worlds, you have a broader perspective and you can see more clearly that there is no simple truth to what others perceive. Nothing appears, there is another side to everything. The medium features a “double” soundtrack by Blooper’s Arkady Reikovsky and the famous composer Akira Yamoka from Silent Hill.

Video Games List – January 2021
READ  The next NASA release of SpaceX: When to watch

You May Also Like

Millennium bug seems to have reached Samsung smartphones!

Millennium bug seems to have reached Samsung smartphones!

Eight smartphone models will no longer run WhatsApp

Eight smartphone models will no longer run WhatsApp

The RTX 3050, RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3060 graphics appear on the Lenovo list

The RTX 3050, RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3060 graphics appear on the Lenovo list

Dying light 2 | We have news about growth in 2021!

Dying light 2 | We have news about growth in 2021!

Google Earth - How does it work? Learn how to navigate the website and application

Google Earth – How does it work? Learn how to navigate the website and application

Samsung presents new video showing the evolution of the Galaxy S series

Samsung presents new video showing the evolution of the Galaxy S series

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *