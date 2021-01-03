Hitman 3 and The Medium are the highlights of the January 2021 releases

Death in Hitman 3 and the return of Agent 47, the dramatic end of the assassination world.
Agent 47 deals with the most important deals of his life in Hitman 3 in his merciless style. When the dust persists, 47 and the world around you will never be the same.
Visit fascinating and upscale expansive venues full of creative opportunities, in a tangible and wonderful world, offering the player choices and always new ways.
All Hitman and Hitman 2 locations can be imported into Hitman 3, which allows you to play every episode of the World Massacre trilogy. Your progress on Hitman 2 is taken directly to Hitman 3 when it is released.
Tushima’s Coast | Entertainment – Digital Copy of the Game Well!
Medium (PC, Xbox Series X / S) – Genero28
Video Games List – January 2021
Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.