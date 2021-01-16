Hitman 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch on January 20th

After an event dedicated to the PlayStation 5, and IO Interactive Tuesday Announced Oh Hitman3, The third and final installment of the World Massacre series, the company has revealed that the company will arrive on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC in January 2021. A few months later, the company revealed that the game will come Nintendo Switch, Without always revealing the exact date for this to happen.

Now, Polish Studio Announced The exact date of the release of Hitman 3, to everyone’s surprise (or not), the game will reach all platforms including the Nintendo Switch next January 20th.

The Nintendo Switch receives the Hitman 3 on January 20, 2021

So, if everything goes as planned, we already know that Hitman 3 will be released on January 20, 2021 on all the mentioned gaming sites. As you can imagine, for this game to run on the Nintendo Switch, it has to be via the cloud because the console does not have enough power to process the game locally.

Also, many details about the upcoming Hitman 3 release have been announced. In August, it was revealed that the game would be exclusive to the Epic Game Store and that game owners could import their old data and locations from Steam Games. In the same month, IO also described the gameplay that will be released in the game.

