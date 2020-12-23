Holiday travel boom despite CDC warnings (photos) | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles

Air travel Over 1 million passengers daily in the United States Throughout the pre-Christmas weekend, the epidemic broke the record for most weekend travelers since capturing the country in March.
Although Daily numbers are less than half of the passengers screened last year, According to The Washington Post, the 3.2 million passengers who traveled on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays were more than Thanksgiving travel numbers and more than 1 million passengers boarded flights for three consecutive days at a time during epidemics. Passenger numbers Less than 1 million on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Health officials have warned Americans to stay home and keep holiday celebrations small during this holiday season. CDC encouraged virtual meetings and families Celebrate with those in their own homes To prevent the spread of COVID-19.
But the numbers show that many are not prevented from contracting the disease. CDC urged travelers Get COVID-19 tests back and forth, But tests are not mandatory.
Number of deaths Reaches 450,000 by February, The CDC warned earlier this month.
