Hollywood suffers from new delays · TV News

Even the start of the vaccine against Govt-19 could not save Hollywood from being postponed to 2021. The sequel to the epidemic has made a series of new changes to the release dates of this year’s long-awaited titles, i.e. new episodes of 007 owners. And Ghostbusters, which should have opened in 2020.

On Thursday (21), MGM announced 007: No Time to Die, the last adventure of Daniel Craig’s agent James Bond, which ran from April 2 to October 8 this year. This is the fourth different date announced for the release of the film directed by Gary Joji Fukunaka.

From MGM, it was expected that the animated series for The Adams family would not stand up to 007. This time, expect it within a week from October 8th to the first date of the month.

The change in the 007 release changed the big spots on the dates of other titles. Morpheus, the second descendant of Spider-Man, is set to debut on October 8th. Sony Pictures has postponed this feature to January 21, 2022 so as not to clash with James Bond.

Ghostbusters: Also, the third film in the Ghostbusters franchise (excluding the 2016 remake), its first date has been changed by Sony for the third time. Initially, this feature will be released in July 2020, but has been postponed to June this year. With the new change, fans will be able to see the product from November 11th.

The Sony calendar promoted changes in the dates of Cinderella adaptations starring singer Camila Capello, and Unchard, a movie based on the gameplay starring Tom Holland. Currently, the premiums are scheduled for July 16, 2021 and February 11, 2022, respectively.

Universal, which owns the 007 distribution rights outside the United States, executed the play No One Starring Bob Odenkirk (Best Calling Saul) from February 26 to April 2, 2021.

Outside of the blockbusters round, the film Last Night in Soho, directed by Edgar Wright (In Ridmo de Fuca) was also postponed. A quiet place: In order not to compete with Part 2, production went from April 23 to October 22 this year.

Warner, which announced in December last year the decision to screen all films scheduled for 2021 simultaneously in theaters and streaming, has not yet announced changes to its calendar. With so many moves, major studios will have to announce new dates in the coming days.

Check out the list of new dates:

April 2, 2021

nobody is here

July 16, 2021

Cinderella

October 1, 2021

Adams family2

October 8, 2021

007: No time to die

October 22, 2021

Last night in Soho

November 11, 2021

Cospasters: Beyond

January 21, 2022

Morpheus

February 11, 2022

Unmarked