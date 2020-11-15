Home Depot Black Friday Sale Now: View all great deals on refrigerators, tutorials and more

This is part of the story Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET’s gift selection with expert advice, reviews and suggestions for the latest technology gifts for you and your family.

For many large retailers this year, this period Good Friday And Cyber ​​Monday Black Friday has become a long, drawn sale filled with discounts. And a lot of deals will be on and off during the holidays, so any gifts you don’t get during the holidays can be rewarded later (as is the holiday shopping trend in recent years). Home Depot is a leading retailer that generously redefines the term “black silver”: retail company Black Friday sales started on November 6th, and thanks to that, Black Friday and Cyber ​​will run from Monday to December. Check out all of these Best Deals on Most Essential Home Depot Products.

If you want to win the holiday shopping crowd and have early access to sales items, Home Depot’s one-month sales event features Black Friday storage at power tools, vacuums, grills, kitchen appliances, electronics, furniture and interiors and more. You can also save on holiday decor, including trees and inflatables.

Below, we have wrapped up all the best deals of the event. These are sales that we consider to be worth the time and attention of a shopper. Don’t forget to check further, as we will update this list from time to time as more deals become available and others expire.

LG This 26-cubic foot refrigerator from LG has French doors on the lower freezer and dual ice makers, and is finished in steel. It is equipped with WiFi and communicates with the mobile app to send notifications about things like the freezer door being open or the filters that need to be replaced. READ Mohawk Industries accused of fabricating product sales, other violations stock falls 8%

Riobi This six-tool combo kit comes with a half-inch keyless chuck with a drill / drive, an attack drive, a reciprocating saw, a circular saw, a multitool and working light – plus a 1.5-A battery, a 4-A battery and an 18-volt charger.

Ridgeit This little wet tile saw has a 6.5-amp motor and has a splash-resistant structure that keeps your work area completely dry. It also has detachable table support, which allows cutting up to 24 inches with extended table support.

Ridgeit This wet / dry vacuum includes a 7-foot hose, two wands, an application nozzle, a filter and a dust bag. It features a large 16-gallon drum and a 15-foot-long power cord for extended cleaning. The whole thing is powered by a 5.0- (peak) -hp motor and can generate 115 cfm of suction.