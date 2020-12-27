Govit-19 put pressure on homes to act in the face of the barriers posed by the epidemic and sought to adapt by investing heavily in digital resources to bring the elderly and their families into contact.

Examples of this adaptation common to many homes in the country are Nova Gaza in Lisbon and Bevova e Meadows in Portalegra.

In Lar Nova Gaza, 42 users are “90 years of age and older”, 40 of whom use computer and company cell phones to make video calls on Skype and WhatsApp, and only two users own the device, ‘wi-fi’.

Video calls were made twice a week to “every child,” but former co-worker Dania Gill explains that despite the condition, the family had the opportunity to make these calls according to availability.

Denia Gill, the company’s former cultural animator, gave computer classes once a week to two users with their own devices, which helped them work together on the use of social networks.

Donna Zilda, who suffers from sclerosis, always has to wait for computer classes to be ‘online’.

“Even though I have a laptop, she can not click the button”, the company’s former animator has trouble with another user: “Mr. Antonio has a ‘tablet’, but he can not connect it because he only has a stroke and the right hand works”.

Maria Jono Quindela, vice president of the Portuguese Society for the Elderly and Gerontology, argues that it is important to use the “aging quality” of the elderly who stay most at home, a phenomenon cognitively determined by disease.

Despite the difficulties, “Donna Zilda has a lot of desire, so she has an‘ Android ’mobile phone, but it is a difficulty for her. When I suggested a cell phone with keys to keep it simple, he replied: ‘But Denia, otherwise, I’m not up to date’.

Lar Nova knows that Gaza’s users can search the Internet, but “their lack of familiarity with new technologies is due to the lack of autonomy, but also motor and cognitive impairments that cause spontaneous movements, their preferred communication,” the company’s former cultural animator told Lusa.

In turn, Lord da Bevova e Midas Gulpenkian received ஆயிரம் 20,000 support from the Quida Covit-19 project to improve the company’s technology, a civil society organization that supports the elderly “to strengthen the competitiveness of a competition created during an epidemic with the Social Security Partnership.”

Portalegre Home will be able to purchase a computer for 62 users and invest ‘tablets’ with the Internet for 11 users at home, with the app installed, for users and family members only, starting May 2020.

This application allows users to do everything without logging into the normal online network, and allows family members and household staff to keep track of what they are doing and receive warning signs.

Home users operate autonomously with applications that allow them to play, watch movies, read news, listen to music, and communicate with family members through video calling.

“The system is very simple, [os utentes] They don’t need to write anything because it works on the basis of touch. Activation is intuitive, just touch a card (in the case of a PC) and automatically have the user connected, ”explained Susanna Simio, Director of Technology.

He concluded that the illiterate could easily use the app on both the “tablet” and the computer because it had its own colors and icons and buttons flashing guides.