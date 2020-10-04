Honda confirms 17th death in U.S. due to rupture of Takata airbag

Honda car It said Saturday that the 17th death toll in the U.S. was confirmed with a defective Takata airbag inflator.

that much Japanese car manufacturer A joint investigation with the U.S. Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) revealed that it had identified a defective airbag inflator in the crash on August 20 of the 2002 Honda Civic accident, where the driver died in Mesa. Arizona.

Rarely, the flaw, which caused the airbag inflator to burst and blow off a piece of metal, sparked the largest car recall in U.S. history, and has been associated with the deaths of 15 people in Honda cars and 2 people in Ford cars since 2009. Injuries of more than 290 people are also associated with the Takata inflation defect and at least 26 deaths worldwide.

Honda said that from December 2011, Civic had been recalled in 2002 to replace the driver’s front airbag inflator, and the passenger’s front airbag inflator was recalled in 2014.

Honda sent more than 15 postal recall notices for eight years to the registered owner of the vehicle prior to the accident and attempted to contact the owner. The deceased driver was not a registered owner and Honda said it was unclear if the driver was aware of the unrepaired recall.

The most recent confirmed U.S. accident was the death of a driver after the Honda Civic accident in Buckeye, Arizona, in June 2018.

The Takata recall includes inflation of about 100 million of the 19 major automakers worldwide, including about 63 million inflation in the United States.

The NHTSA says that the cause of an inflator explosion, which can release lethal debris, is the decomposition of the propellant after prolonged exposure to high temperature fluctuations and humidity.

In August, Honda agreed to pay $85 million to settle most of the US state’s investigation of defective Takata inflation use.

(Reporter David Shepardson, edited by Dan Grebler and Daniel Wallis)