Hong Kong’s courts are still independent. Some want them to go inside.

The integrity of the judiciary is strictly protected in Hong Kong. The protests, which engulfed the city last year, began with a plan that many thought would undermine local courts by handing them over to mainland China.

In addition to imposing the National Security Act, Communist Party officials and state newspapers in the city are pushing for more control. In a follow-up series, the newspaper Ta Kung Pao, owned by the Chinese government’s liaison office in Hong Kong, demanded that the judges be patriotic. It called for a panel to determine the length of sentences, an external panel to handle complaints about judges and more scrutiny of the judicial selection process.

“Beijing understands that this is an area that people are very sensitive to and that the international community cares about,” said Eric Cheung, a legal scholar at the University of Hong Kong. “Beijing does not want to see justice interfered with, but it is very clear that some Beijing officials are not happy with some of the decisions our judges make.”

Even before the demonstrations and the security law, there was significant judicial oversight in Beijing. When China reclaimed Hong Kong from Britain in 1997, the final authority to interpret its laws went to Beijing.

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s rubber-stamp legislature, has the power to interpret Hong Kong’s local constitutional law. Many of its verdicts have gone against the city’s pro-democracy camp. Description of the committee for swearing in in 2016 Paved the way for the removal of six pro-democracy legislators They protested at the inauguration ceremonies.

The Security Act further restricts the city’s courts. This allows certain events, such as foreign forces or immediate threats, to be investigated on the mainland. Under the law, Hong Kong CEO Gary Lam will appoint judges to hear national security allegations.