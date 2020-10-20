Hot Mike, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman marked the NFL pregame flyover.

“
‘It’s the hard earned money and taxes at work.’
That’s when Fox sports caster Joe Buck expressed his criticism of flying a military jet before the NFL match in Tampa, Florida on Sunday.
Buck was caught by a hot mic just before the start of the Sunday match between Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Flight by military jets has been a settlement for sporting events for many years, but Buck and his announcement partner, Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Ikeman, appear not to be fans.
“It’s just a lot of jet fuel for a bit of flight,” Aikman said before starting the match, while Aikman observed before the match, pulling Buck’s dramatic remarks about the taxes spent.
According to the Washington Post Flying a squadron of airplanes can cost around $60,000. per hour. Larger scale President Trump’s flight of the controversial July 4 event at the National Mall in 2019 It costs $1.2 million, according to Military.com, citing U.S. Department of Defense data.
“That doesn’t happen with Kamala-Biden tickets, I’ll tell you right now. I’ll tell you right now,” Aikman, who was not reluctant to comment on current affairs in the past, added.
