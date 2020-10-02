Rusesabagina has to answer 13 charges, including terrorism, financing and the creation of armed groups, murder and conspiracy to involve children in armed groups.

A court in Kigali has denied bail for polarizing hero Paul Luce Sabagina from the movie Hotel Rwanda and is detained for serious charges, including terror.

Rwanda’s actions at the time of the 1994 genocide inspired the 2004 Oscar-nominated film, Ruce Sabagina, who spent years in exile and became a famous critic of the government.

But in August, he suddenly appeared in Kigali, who was arrested in a dark situation with his family alleging that he had been kidnapped abroad and returned to Rwanda.

He has to answer 13 charges, including terrorism, financing and the formation of armed groups, murder, arson, and conspiracy to involve children in armed groups.

The 66-year-old has already been denied bail in lower courts, but appealed the decision for poor health.

However, Judge Adolphe Udahemuka said Rusesabagina believes he is at risk of flying because he has good health care in Rwanda and has Belgian citizenship.

Rusesabagina’s attorney Emeline Nyembo said he would begin preparing legal defense.

“Unfortunately, we cannot appeal this ruling. We will continue to push for his release, but now we are preparing for the actual phase of the trial,” Nyembo told reporters after the ruling.

‘Surrounded by those who want him to fall’

Rusesabagina is known to have protected hundreds of Rwandans in a hotel he managed during the 1994 genocide, where most of them 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were slaughtered.

But in the years after Hollywood made him an international celebrity, a more complex image emerged as a firm government critic.

He previously admitted in court that he helped form the National Liberation Front (FLN), an armed movement to liberate Rwanda from Kagame.

The president has been in power since 2000 and has been criticized for overpowering opponents and ruling through fear.

Ruse Sabagina’s family, who said they would never return to Rwanda on their own free will, insisted that his lawyer wasn’t his choice and accused his legal team of acting for the country.

His son Tresor Rusesabagina said on Thursday: “My father is surrounded by people who want him to fall.

In an interview with The New York Times, Luce Sabagina told Rwandan officials that he thought he was taking a private jet from Dubai to Burundi, but instead landed in Kigali.

Rusesabagina is a cancer survivor, has heart disease and high blood pressure, and needs chronic medication, his family has previously said.