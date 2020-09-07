House Dem pushes for reorganization of Trump’s payroll tax deferral

ㅏ House Democrat Two bills were introduced on Friday to block. President TrumpEnforcement measures of’the company may temporarily postpone payroll tax for some employees.

D-Conn, chairman of the social security sub-panel of the House Ways and Means Committee. Congressman John Larson introduced the Save Our Social Security Now Act, a bill that would overturn the bill that Trump introduced in early August. He also proposed a Congressional Review Act resolution to invalidate the IRS guidelines, along with other House Democrats, including Ways and Means Committee Chair Richard Neal.

Senators Chuck Schumer and D-Ore sent a letter to the Office of Government Responsibility on Wednesday asking the IRS to determine whether the IRS has issued guidelines for payroll or not. A tax suspension is considered a “rule” for the purposes of a Congressional Review Act that Congress can use to overturn rules made by federal agencies.

If it is considered a rule of the GAO, Congress will be empowered to review the rule and invalidate it through a joint resolution (Republicans are controlling the Senate, but Democrats are unlikely to block the bill).

Under an enforcement measure signed by Trump on August 8, the 6.2% payroll tax used by the Social Security Fund will be applied to workers with an annual salary of less than $104,000 from September 1 to September 1 to the end of September or less than $4,000 every other week. May be suspended for. At that point, the employer is obligated to start recovering the amount owed.

The move, which Trump said could provide financial salaries to workers and households struggling as a result of the virus-destroyed economy, came out of a congressional stalemate over another coronavirus relief package. He said he wanted to “end” taxes so that workers don’t have to pay them back later.

“If I win on November 3rd, I plan to forgive these taxes and cut payroll taxes permanently,” Trump said. “I’m going to make them all permanent.”

But abolition of debt requires action from Congress, an impossible scenario where Democrats dominate the House.

According to the Treasury guidelines without legislation, after January 1, businesses can withhold more tax from their salaries to pay off the amount owed by their employees. That means millions of Americans will be able to earn less during the first few months of 2021.

It is unclear what will happen if employees endure a windfall and then stop working before the end of April. According to the instructions, a company can “otherwise be prepared to collect the total applicable tax from its employees.”