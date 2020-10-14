Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve wins ALCS Game 3 of Tampa Bay Rays with an error thrown

San Diego – Jose Altube It has examples of undeniable yips and is badly damaging the Houston Astros in the playoffs.

The second baseman committed four postseasons and three American League Championship series on Tuesday night in six innings against the Tampa Bay Rais in Game III. The Rays scored 5 goals in the innings during a 5-2 win and lead 3-0 in the semifinal series.

Altuve also made two throwing errors in Game 2 of the series, which greatly contributed to the Astros’ 4-2 defeat. In the last two matches, the All-Star directly led five runs with six or three mistakes, and extended the rally that would have been mostly stopped by solid defensive play.

In Game 3, Altuve Brandon LoweHe ruined the routine of tossing to second by hitting the ground at second and then attempting a forced exit. Randy ArosalenaThrowing past shortstop, Carlos Correa To the left field with a noticeably unnatural throwing motion.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altub suffered a pitch failure Tuesday night in the sixth inning of the ALCS’s third leg.

Two runners, Astros removed the starter. Jose Urquidi, He pitched before Altuve’s mistake.

Tampa Bay immediately took the lead with straight singles. Joy WendleThe two-run single with bass raised the raise to 2-1, and by the end of the innings it was 5-1.

Altuve bounced twice in 1st place in shallow right field while making a defensive shift in Game 2. After making a second mistake, Correa took Altuve’s normal place in the Astros’ shift, and retained his place in Match 3.

Houston manager Dusty Baker, who hugged Altuv in the dugout after 3rd Monday, said Houston manager Dusty Baker, “I just want him to not get his mouth. I just told us to wash it off. This guy was awesome for us. You flush it and keep going. You have to proceed, otherwise it will multiply. I’m sure he will do it.”

Altuve also made an error in Game 2 of the first round series against Minnesota. He made only 4 mistakes during the regular season in Houston, which led the Majors League with a number ratio of .991.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.