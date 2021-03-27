How a container ship ran in Suez and complicated all international trade – the Observer

Further, M.V. Authorities are removing cargo from the ship to make the Evergreen even easier to float, It’s easy to push. Here are 25 team members, including all Indians, who are all well and have already left Egypt.

So far, the efforts have been in vain, Bernhard Schultz reveals ship management company to the BBC. According to Sal Mercogliano, a marine historian asked by the British body, the focus should be on removing sand and mud from the shore near the shore – a process can “Take weeks” to complete.

According to the expert, this raises other issues: “One has to bring floating cranes – anything that is done now has to determine how it will affect the stability of the ship. ”. In the worst case scenario, the ship can too “Divide into Two” Because of the “unequal weight distribution”.

Shoi Kishen Kaisha, the Japanese company that developed the container carrier, also promised to “work hard to resolve the situation as soon as possible.” “Sorry about what happened.”

Opened for navigation on November 17, 1869, it was the first man-made artificial channel to connect the Mediterranean with the Red Sea via the Nile – Europe and Asia. Currently, this is the sea route “Linking the two largest markets in the world” – The first “consumer” and the second “producer” of the European Union (EU) and the Far East, in their statements to the Rodeo Observer, describes Jose Augusto Flesia, an expert in strategic management.

A route discovered by the Portuguese in the 15th century allows this route to cross between two continents much faster, bypassing the African continent. In the case of the Evergreen Line, the ship departed from Malaysia and reached Suez In eleven days. If I happen to go around the African coast, The course takes more than two weeks, Jose Augusto refers to Falcia – this is now one of the alternative ways to deal with the problem of reducing Suez. Channel connecting continents is the most economical option: companies save 300 thousand dollars In fuel.

The crossing cut has a significant impact on world trade, with 12% passing through the Suez Canal. Day by day, the sea traffic going there reaches 6 9.6 billion (, 8,150 million), according to Lloyds List Intelligence. The next day the boat ran aground on Thursday morning, it was already there About 100 boats were waiting to pass through the Suez Canal.