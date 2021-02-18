Home Economy How a young woman contributed to the resignation of Tokyo Sports President | #DontBeSilent

Feb 18, 2021 0 Comments
When a 22-year-old Japanese university student launched an online campaign against the powerful president of the Tokyo Olympics, he was unsure of the purpose of his protest because of the sexual comments he made. Within two weeks, however, Momoko Nojo’s #DontBisiland campaign, which was extended to other activists, garnered more than 150,000 signatures, sparking a global outcry against Tokyo 2020 leader Yoshiro Mori, leading to her resignation and the transformation of Seiko Hashimoto into seven female contestants.

