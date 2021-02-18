How a young woman contributed to the resignation of Tokyo Sports President | #DontBeSilent

When a 22-year-old Japanese university student launched an online campaign against the powerful president of the Tokyo Olympics, he was unsure of the purpose of his protest because of the sexual comments he made. Within two weeks, however, Momoko Nojo’s #DontBisiland campaign, which was extended to other activists, garnered more than 150,000 signatures, sparking a global outcry against Tokyo 2020 leader Yoshiro Mori, leading to her resignation and the transformation of Seiko Hashimoto into seven female contestants.

A Hashtag It was created in response to the comments of former Octogenarian Prime Minister Mori, who says women are more talkative. Momoko Nojo used it on Twitter and other platforms to rally support for the petition seeking action against the perpetrator. “Some petitions have 150,000 signatures. It went well. People also looked at the personal page, not just the Mori issue,” the young woman justifies.

As a result of a year-long study in Denmark, their activities, Japanese women who are not in politics use their keyboards to push the world’s third largest economy and gender inequality, and social change. Are identical. A 4th year economics student at Kyo University in Tokyo continues: “It made me realize that this is a good opportunity to promote gender equality in Japan.

His civic participation, he continues, was always driven by questions he asked his male colleagues: “You are a girl, so you have to go to school where the uniform is beautiful” or “Do you have a job after graduation, you can become a housewife or not? ”.

Example from Denmark

Momoko Nojo created a non-profit organization called “No Youth in Japan” in 2019, and while in Denmark, he saw how the country elected a woman named Mete Frederiksen as Prime Minister in her early forties. The time he spent in Denmark, he realized how much Japanese politics was dominated by old men.

Keiko Ikeda, an academic professor at the University of Hokkaido, argues that it is important for young people around the world to have a voice in Japan, where decisions are made by like-minded groups. But the change will be so slow, he laments. “If there is a homogeneous group, it is difficult to move the compass because people do not realize when their decision is out of center,” he explains.

This week, Momoko Nojo rejected the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party’s proposal to allow more women in meetings, but only as quiet spectators. “I don’t know if they want to improve the gender issue,” she says, adding that the party should have more women in key positions, rather than being spectators.

In fact, the success of the young activist is only a small step in a long struggle. Japan ranks 121st out of 153 countries in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Differences Index 2020 – worst in developed countries – with the lowest score on women’s economic participation and political empowerment.

Activists and many ordinary women say drastic changes are needed in the workplace and in politics. “In Japan, when there is an issue of gender equality, many voices are not heard, and although there are some voices to improve the situation, they lose their breath and nothing changes,” he laments. “I don’t want the next generation to waste their time on this issue,” he concludes.

Satisfied with Naomi leaving Osaka

Naomi Osaka, 23, a three-time Grand Slam winner, said on Thursday that the resignation of former Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori as chairman of the Games Organizing Committee was “very good” and valued comments of “ignorance”.

“I think this is very good because it is a sign that we are making progress, especially when barriers are being broken in favor of women,” Osaka declares, knocking out Serena Williams at the Australian Open after winning the semifinals. “We had to fight for many things to be equal. Even in many things we are still not the same,” he adds.

Osaka was born in Japan.He is the daughter of a Haitian father and Japanese mother who grew up in the United States, and is one of the official faces of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which was delayed by a year due to the Govt-19 epidemic. The first Asian tennis player to top the world rankings plans to represent Japan.